Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara revisits the horror of Kashmiri Pandit's exodus, trailer out

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is back donning the director's hat with Shikara- A love letter from Kashmir. The film tells one of the most brutal exodus stories of the modern world. The film is based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 that forced almost over a lakh natives of the valley were forced to leave their homeland. The film's trailer is scheduled to be unveiled today. The film will hit the theatres on January 19, 2020, exactly 30 years after the exodus.

The film stars debutants Sadia and Aadil Khan in the lead roles and captures the story behind the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and the pain of refuge in their own country. Sharing the trailer of the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films tweeted, "More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes and became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, watch their story unfold. #Shikara trailer out now

Earlier the makers had released a 37-second motion poster that starts with voices of people protesting in the background.

Releasing the first motion poster, the makers captioned, "What is it to know the agony of being a refugee in your own country? The year 1990 saw the biggest forced migration in independent India whereby more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from the Kashmir Valley," the makers captioned the video. "Shikara" is touted as the "story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It's also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times".

This is not the first time that Vidhu Vinod Chopra will be making a film on Kashmir. In the past, he directed Mission Kashmir starring Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt that had the premises of growing militancy in the valley.

