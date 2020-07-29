John Abraham ate 21 watermelons in a day on shoot for Dishoom: Varun Dhawan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHOOM_FILM Dishoom clocked four years on Wednesday.

Varun Dhawan celebrated four years of his film 'Dishoom' on Instagram, revealing that his co-star John Abraham once ate 21 watermelons in a single day while shooting for the film in the desert. He took to Instagram to share a still from the film featuring him and John, standing in ankle-deep water with orange coloured shorts.

"4yearsofdishoom This was one of the best teams I worked with. 2 of my elder brothers always had my back. Maybe its time to get the band back together. Also John ate 21 watermelons in one day while filming in the dessert," Varun caption the picture.

John Abraham also shared the post on his Instagram profile, saying that he is waiting for the sequel of the film to enjoy more watermelons.

"Waiting for Kabir and Junaid to get back together ... and eat more watermelons," he wrote.

Dishoom also stars actor Jacqueline Fernandez with Dhawan and Abraham in the lead roles.

