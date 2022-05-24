Union Home Minister Amit Shah to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' at special screening

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amit Shah

"It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji, is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata's bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country," the filmmaker said in a statement.

The statement, however, did not mention where the screening would take place.

"Prithviraj" also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita. A Yash Raj Films production, "Prithviraj" is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. ALSO READ: Adivi Sesh unfazed by box office clash between 'Major' & Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj'

Recently, Akshay Kumar unveiled the first song from his upcoming film titled 'Hari Har' on the Internet and he claims it to be one of the most patriotic songs that he has heard in his entire acting career. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared, "A saga of valor and bravery. Experience the power of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in #HariHar song. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

Talking about the song Akshay said, "According to me, Hari Har' is the soul of the film and salutes the daredevil spirit of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who sacrificed everything to protect his motherland from the merciless invader, Mohammad of Ghor. Hari Har' is brimming with the mighty king's resolve to protect India which is why I connect so deeply with the song."

He added that it captures the essence of Samrat Prithviraj's life and represents the strong value system that made him the fearless king that he became.