Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Prediction: Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor's to soar high on Day 1

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film has opened for advance bookings and the number is soaring. The film has sold around 30,000 tickets on day one of the advance bookings, grossing over Rs. 1 crore, according to the trade reports. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, is an upcoming Hindi romantic comedy featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Ranbir Kapoor's return to the rom-com genre after years has generated significant anticipation for the film.

The advance booking for the movie has already begun, and it is set to premiere on March 8. The film has been garnering interest among audiences, and the early trends appear to be decent. The film's success, however, will depend on various factors such as the quality of the film, word of mouth, and competition from other releases.

Ranbir Kapoor, has several upcoming projects lined up. He will be seen in 'Animal' which is also supposed to release this year. It is an upcoming dark thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for his movie "Kabir Singh." Not much has been revealed about the plot yet. Ranbir Kapoor has also been rumored to be a part of several other projects, including a biopic on the legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

Shraddha Kapoor, has several upcoming projects that fans are eagerly waiting for. She will be seen in an upcoming movie named 'Sita' which is expected to be directed by Om Raut and will star Prabhas alongside Shraddha.

