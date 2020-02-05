Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff announces Baaghi 3 trailer release date with engaging motion poster

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in War alongside Hrithik Roshan, is all set to wow the audience with his upcoming film Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff will be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in the film, which is being directed by Ahmed Khan. This is the third film in the Baaghi franchise. While in first film Tiger was seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor, in the second film he shared screen space with Disha Patani. With Baaghi 3, Tiger is reuniting with his Baaghi co-star. Today, the actor annouced that the Baaghi 3 trailer will be releasing tomorrow at 11 pm along with a engaging new motion poster.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger Shroff shared the Baaghi 3 motion poster with a caption that read, "t’s been an incredible journey, but Ronnie's greatest battle is yet to be fought. Catch the explosive #Baaghi3 TRAILER TOMORROW AT 11AM".

Tiger Shroff was last seen in 2019's highest grosser 'War' alongside Hrithik Roshan. 'War' is the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

Tiger will next be seen in 'Rambo' which is a remake of the Rambo film series. The movie is slated for release in 2020.

