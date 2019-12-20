Theatres to go Hud Hud Dabangg with Salman Khan today

Dabangg 3 is theatres today

Salman Khan is here once again to make you go Hud Hud Dabangg. The actor cum producer brings the third instalment of Dabangg franchise. Titled Dabangg 3, the movie also features Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. While Sonakshi has been a part of the franchise since the beginning, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee is making her debut with Dabangg 3.

Both Salman and Sonakshi reprise their characters in the film. While Salman plays Chulbul Pandey, Sonakshi is his wife Rajjo. On the other hand, newbie Saiee is playing the superstar's love interest in the film.

South star Sudeep Kichcha will be seen as an antagonist.

The music of the film has been composed by Sajid-Wajid. Makers have also recreated the hit dance number Munni Badnam Hui for the third part. This time, it is Munna Badnam Hua. The song features director Prabhudeva, Salman and Warina Hussain.

In order to avoid the escalation of any controversy, makers of Dabangg 3 voluntarily edited the portion from the title song which raised the eyebrows of a Hindu outfit. Actually, the video of Hud Hud Dabangg shows dancers dressed as sadhus. While some groove with Salman doing his signature step, others strum guitars.

Salman Khan Productions took to social media to share that they have edited the 'objectionable' scene from the song. “Keeping everyone’s sentiments in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song Hud Hud Dabangg,'' it wrote.

Watch Dabangg 3 Trailer Here