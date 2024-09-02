The biggest flop of 2023 releases on YouTube without any clamour

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The biggest flop of 2023 releases on YouTube

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar came together for the first time in Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer. The film that was released in 2023 was made with a budget of Rs 45 crores. But it was able to earn less than 1 lakh at the world box office, making it the biggest box office disaster in the history of Indian cinema. Now the film has hit OTT but here's another heartbreaking fact adjoined with it.

The Lady Killer releases on YouTube

While there are always discussions about films selling their OTT rights for more and more sum, here's a film Bollywood film that has been released on OTT for free. Yes! Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's The Lady Killer has been released on YouTube almost a year after its release.

Reason by The Lady Killer flopped

The audience has hardly heard the name of this film because neither has there been any promotion of this film nor it was released on many screens. Not only this but there was also a discussion that the makers released this film in theatres without shooting it completely. Yes! you read that right, the director confirmed to a movie critic that the actors left the work abruptly and hence the climax of the film didn't get shot ever.

The film went over budget during the shoot

The shooting of this film directed by Ajay Bahl started in April 2022. If reports are to be believed, this film made on a budget of 45 crores had gone over budget. In such a situation, it was put on hold for a re-shoot but later producer Shailesh R Singh cancelled its re-shoot. The makers released its trailer on October 29 and on November 3rd the film was released incomplete in select theaters across the country. That too without any promotion. According to some media reports, the film was released in theatres in a hurry because the digital rights of the film had already been sold. In such a situation, its OTT release was important for the makers and its deadline was till December end. However, the current scenario speaks the reverse.

Also Read: Aashim Gulati, Dhvani Bhanushali starrer 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam' trailer is filled with love and laughter