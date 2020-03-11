Image Source : TWITTER Tara Sutaria joins Mohit Suri's EK Villain 2, to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur

The makers of Ek Villain 2 have announced the second female lead and its none other than Tara Sutaria. She will be paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film. Recently, filmmaker Mohit Suri announced that Disha Patani will be playing one of the female leads in the film. The film has John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur headlining it and they have replaced Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

Confirming Tara being a part of Ek Villain 2, Mohit told Mumbai Mirror, "t takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can a filmmaker ask for? A new-age, uninhibited voice that comes from a place of honesty. That’s exactly what my character needs in the film."

Ek Villain 2 will be Tara Sutaria's third Bollywood movie after Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that the recce of the film will begin now as the central 4 characters have been locked. Also, reportedly, the filmmaker plans on making a universe of villains with his film Ek Villain 2. As per the daily, the shoot will begin in the mid of 2020 and the film will be readied for release on January 8, 2021.

