Sushant Singh Rajput birthday: Throwback to when Sara Ali Khan compared SSR with father Saif

As Bollywood remembers the late Sushant Singh Rajput on his 39th birth anniversary, one heartfelt tribute that continues to resonate is from Sara Ali Khan, the actor's co-star from Kedarnath. In 2020, Sara took to Instagram to share an emotional post in honour of Sushant, which not only paid tribute to his memory but also highlighted the unique connection he shared with her father, actor Saif Ali Khan.

The post became a lasting reminder of the remarkable bond between the two actors, one that went beyond their shared profession. In her heartfelt caption, Sara reflected on the intellectual and personal similarities between Saif and Sushant, noting their shared love for topics such as philosophy, art, science, music, and cricket. Their discussions about figures like Sartre, Van Gogh, and Pink Floyd showed the depth of their mutual respect and admiration for each other.

Throwback on 2020, in her Instagram post from that year, Sara shared a throwback picture featuring Sushant with her father Saif Ali Khan. The picture captured the two actors together during their time working on Dil Bechara, Sushant’s final film. In her caption, Sara reflected on how both men had a shared intellectual curiosity and love for the same subjects, which transcended the realm of acting. She wrote about how they spoke passionately about topics such as “Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab, and acting techniques.”

Sara’s poignant words drew a parallel between Saif and Sushant, noting how they resonated on so many levels, with Dil Bechara being the last film that connected them. “Dil Bechara” was released in 2020, just after Sushant's untimely death, and it left a deep impact on fans and the Bollywood fraternity alike.

Sara’s post also featured another heartwarming picture of Saif with the Dil Bechara team, which included debutant Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra. This image further encapsulated the emotional depth of the connection between the late actor and Saif, marking an important chapter in both their careers.

While Sara’s post was a tribute to Sushant’s lasting impact, it also subtly highlighted the bond she shared with him during their Kedarnath days.

Rumors of a romantic relationship between the two surfaced during the filming of Kedarnath, but both actors kept their relationship largely private. Despite their apparent closeness and the media attention around their personal lives, their bond was marked by mutual respect and admiration.

Sushant and Sara's brief but meaningful relationship captured the public’s imagination, adding another layer to the bittersweet memories of Sushant Singh Rajput’s time in Bollywood. On the occasion of his birth anniversary in 2020, Sara’s emotional tribute reflected not only the deep affection she had for her late co-star but also the incredible intellect and charm Sushant exuded, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew him.

As the years pass, Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory continues to live on through his films, his incredible journey, and the heartfelt tributes from those who knew him best. Sara’s 2020 post remains an enduring testament to the bond they shared, and her thoughtful words continue to resonate with fans around the world.