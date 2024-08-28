Stree 2 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, five most earning horror-comedy films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 5 most earning horror-comedy films

Stree 2 is currently making a lot of money at the box office. The film has received a lot of love from the audience. Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee are also in important roles in this film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao. Amidst the great performance of the film, today we are going to tell you about the top five highest-grossing horror-comedy films of Bollywood.

Stree 2

Stree 2 is at the first place in this list. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this film is scaring people as well as making them laugh a lot. The magic of Stree 2 is speaking loudly on people's heads. Due to the amazing collection, the film has been declared an all-time blockbuster at the box office. Talking about its total earnings, the film has done a business of more than Rs 414 crore so far. It is believed that this figure can also touch 500 crores.

Golmaal Again

Director Rohit Shetty is famous all over the country for his Golmaal series. This franchise has made a special place in the hearts of the people. His Golmaal Again was a horror comedy film, which was well liked by the audience. Stars like Ajay Devgan, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Kunal Khemu were seen in the film. The film grossed Rs 205.69 crore at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the biggest hit of Kartik Aaryan's career. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film was released during the Corona transition period. Despite this, it was a huge success at the box office. The film collected Rs 185.92 crore at the domestic ticket window.

Stree

The name of Amar Kaushik's first film Stree is also included in this list. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film was successful in ruling the hearts of the audience. This film, released in the year 2018, earned a lot at the box office. The film collected Rs 129.90 crore at the box office.

Munjya

Maddock Supernatural Universe's film Munjya has also managed to make its place on this list. This film by Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh received a lot of praise from the people. It earned Rs 107.48 crore while being a box office success.

