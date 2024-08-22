Stree 2 Box Office Report: Shraddha Kapoor's film crosses Brahmastra's lifetime business

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stree 2 was released worldwide on August 15, 2024.

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, remains unstoppable even after six days of its theatrical release. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 20 crore on Wednesday, taking the total nett collections to Rs 275.35 crore. Despite being released alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, Stree 2 managed to attract the audience in good numbers in its first week, making it the biggest Bollywood grosser of 2024. With these figures, Stree 2 has surpassed the lifetime nett collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. As per Sacnilk, Brahmastra minted Rs 267.2 crore nett in its theatrical run.

Day-wise collections of Stree 2

Day 0 (Wednesday) - Rs 8.5 crore

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 51.8 crore

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 31.4 crore

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 43.85 crore

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 55.9 crore

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 38.1 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday) - Rs 25.8 crore

Day 7 (Wednesday) - Rs 20 crore

Total - Rs 275.35 crore

On the occupancy front, Stree 2 had an overall 30.45 per cent occupancy on Wednesday, with a major contribution coming from its evening and nights shows.

About the film

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan are seen in an extended cameos in Stree 2. These two stars are likely to be seen in the next installment of Stree, which will reportedly hit theatres in 2027. Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 release of the same name. India TV's Aseem Sharma rated Stree 2, four out of 5 stars and termed it 'one of the finest films of 2024'.

