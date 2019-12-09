Star Screen Awards 2019 Winners List: Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, a look at who won big

The Star Screen Awards 2019 was held on Sunday evening celebrating the great that Bollywood in the past year. The event was a star-studded affair that was attended by star-like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, and many others.
The biggest winner for the evening was Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy which bagged the best actor, best actress, and best film awards for the year 2019
Here's a quick list for the big winners for the evening:
Best Film Critics Choice
Article 15
Best Film Popular
Gully Boy
Best Actor Female Popular
Alia Bhatt – Gully Boy
View this post on Instagram
Safeena ❤️ Thank you for giving me this character @zoieakhtar I love you Zoe! Alsoooo @reemakagti1 😘😘😘 My tutu!! I love you @ranveersingh And to the full full team for making this an unforgettable experience! @arjunbhasin @puneetbsaini @priyanka.s.borkar @ritesh_sid @tigerbabyfilms @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @siddhantchaturvedi @itsvijayvarma @ankurtewari Thank you thank you #starscreenawards2019 ⭐️
Best Actor Male Popular
Ranveer Singh – Gully Boy
Best Director Critics Choice
Anubhav Sinha – Article 15
Best Actor Critics Choice (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana
Best Actor Critics Choice (Female)
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu
Best Director Popular
Zoya Akhtar – Gully Boy
Most Promising Debut Director
Aditya Dhar – Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Gulshan Devaiah – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Kamini Kaushal – Kabir Singh
Baat Nayi Award
Lukka Chuppi
Most Promising Actor (Male)
Siddhant Chaturvedi – Gully Boy
Most Promising Actor (Female)
Sara Ali Khan – Kedarnath
Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)
Yami Gautam – Bala