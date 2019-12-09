Star Screen Awards 2019 Winners List: Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, a look at who won big

Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor Male (popular) for his performance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy

The Star Screen Awards 2019 was held on Sunday evening celebrating the great that Bollywood in the past year. The event was a star-studded affair that was attended by star-like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, and many others.

The biggest winner for the evening was Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy which bagged the best actor, best actress, and best film awards for the year 2019

Here's a quick list for the big winners for the evening:

Best Film Critics Choice

Article 15

Best Film Popular

Gully Boy

Best Actor Female Popular

Alia Bhatt – Gully Boy

Best Actor Male Popular

Ranveer Singh – Gully Boy

Best Director Critics Choice

Anubhav Sinha – Article 15

Best Actor Critics Choice (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Actor Critics Choice (Female)

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

Best Director Popular

Zoya Akhtar – Gully Boy

Most Promising Debut Director

Aditya Dhar – Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Gulshan Devaiah – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Kamini Kaushal – Kabir Singh

Baat Nayi Award

Lukka Chuppi

Most Promising Actor (Male)

Siddhant Chaturvedi – Gully Boy

Most Promising Actor (Female)

Sara Ali Khan – Kedarnath

Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)

Yami Gautam – Bala