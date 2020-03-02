Sooryavanshi Trailer LIVE: Check out the trivia of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer so far

The Rohit Shetty directorial cop-drama Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif created its rave ever since the film was announced. It is definitely one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Apart from the two stars, Shetty’s so-called cop film universe will also have characters of Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba which makes it even grander. It was revealed only when few pictures from the shoot went viral and the fans couldn't keep their calm. Not only this, but the film also brings together the most loved on-screen couples of Bollywood Akshay and Katrina back on the screen together. The actress is expected to play the role of a doctor in Sooryavanshi. The much-awaited trailer of the film is all set to shoot in today ie Monday, March 2nd. Before the four-minute blockbuster glimpse strikes in, here's a glimpse of all the trivia so far!