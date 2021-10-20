Sooryavanshi Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh set mood for vibrant Diwali | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Sooryavanshi Aila Re Aillaa Song

Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif are set to give fans a Diwali gift with their upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'. Keeping up with the anticipation the makers have released the teaser featuring the three actors. It gives fans a glimpse of the song, 'Aila Re Aillaa'. The film is all set to release in theatres on November 5.

Sharing the video on her verified Instagram account, Katrina wrote, " This Diwali come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November 2021. Here is the teaser of the celebration in store. #AilaReAillaa, song out tomorrow!" Watch the video here:

The movie will see Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP 'Veer Sooryavanshi'. It also features Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay and Ranveer will have cameo appearances.

'Sooryavanshi' is Rohit Shetty's ambitious project that brings alive his cop universe. The film has been running in troubled waters as its release has been postponed multiple times because of the pandemic as it led to the shutdown of theatres across the country. However, things look bright for the film as it's set to hit the screens on November 5 and satiate the audience's taste buds for a proper commercial potboiler, this Diwali.

Following the Maharashtra government's lifting of civil restrictions and allowing the opening of theatres, the makers of the film made an announcement about its theatrical release through a special video.

The video which has been shot inside a cinema hall features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh together. The three actors reminisced how the cinema halls have been witness to countless emotions and how nobody knew that like our films, we too will have an interval in our lives.

They go onto say that the dreary days are behind us as we look upto a new dawn and hope that this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic. The three actors urged the audience to come and watch the film in theatres and help the film industry to return to its glory.

The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is based on a script by Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar and an original story by Shetty.

--with inputs from agency