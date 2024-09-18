Shahid Kapoor's arguably best film 'Haider' to re-release in Kashmir | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Shahid Kapoor's 'Haider' to re-release in Kashmir

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is one of those few actors in Hindi cinema who gets a lot of appreciation for his versatile acting ability. Shahid has done many great films in his career and one such great film of his career is 'Haider', for which he was highly appreciated by the audience. Based on the turbulent background of Kashmir, this film did a business of Rs 79 crore at the box office. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Now the film is all set to re-release in Kashmir.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is very popular in Kashmir

Based on the background of Kashmir, this film could not be released in Kashmir itself. However, now this film is going to be released for the audience of Kashmir. Certainly, this news is no less than good news for the audience of Kashmir. Vikas Dhar, owner of Inox Srinagar, told media houses that the audience of this region loves films based on Kashmir or romantic stories. Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is especially popular there. He said, "Everyone likes Bajrangi Bhaijaan very much, every person here likes this film."

'Rockstar' and 'Laila Majnu' are in the highest demand

Vikas further said that 'Rockstar' and 'Laila Majnu' are in the highest demand. He said that he is very interested in seeing what the audience wants to see. He has said that he is thinking of organising a social media poll for the next film. He said that 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was released on September 6. Two days after this, on September 8, a poll was organised on the social media page of Inox Srinagar. In it, the audience was given the option to choose one of the four films. These films include 'Kabir Singh', 'Haider', 'Student of the Year' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. People voted a lot in favour of Haider, after which Haider is now going to be shown in Kashmir.

'Haider' was released in the year 2014

Let us tell you that on August 2, 'Laila Majnu' was released in Kashmir's only multiplex Inox Srinagar, where it received a great response. The film was liked very much by the audience. 'Haider' is a crime drama film released in the year 2014, written, produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, and KK Menon were also seen in important roles in the film.

