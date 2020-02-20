Sara Ali Khan set to play double role in Akshay Kumar, Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re

Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in lead roles

Sara Ali Khan will be soon playing double role on-screen with Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror Sara will be seen playing a double role for the first time in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re. The film is a cross-cultural love story set in Madurai and Bihar. “While Atrangi Re is primarily a love story set in the heartland, laced with humour, the storytelling is in a zone the filmmaker has not attempted before. The screenplay follows a non-linear narrative of two romances from different timelines running in the parallel,” a source was quoted in Mumbai Mirror as saying.

The source adds, "It’s a double role of sorts for Sara, the idea is to showcase the diverse sides of the actress. Akshay and Dhanush’s characters too have a special trait that separates them from the rest of the cast. Their appearances will be in sync with the way they act and react while a special look is being designed for Akshay​."

Speculations about Akshay Kumar's role in the film while many suggested that Akshay could be seen in a cameo appearance, director Anand L Rai has refuted such claim and added that Akshay's character is very important to the narrative.

Atrangi Re will go on floors by March and Akshay Kumar is expected to join the shoot by mid- April. The film will be shot over a span of 80-90 days in various parts of Bihar and Madurai. Atrangi Re is expected to be wrapped up by July this year and will hit the theaters on Valentine's Day 2021.

Meanwhile, Sara was recently in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The film opened to good first-day box office collection thanks to the buzz around it but failed to take on from there. Love Aaj Kal opened to mixed reviews from critics and many felt the film was unable to carry forward the legacy of its predecessor that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.