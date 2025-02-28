Salman Khan’s 'Sikandar' teaser drops: A high-octane action fest with a twist | Watch Salman Khan’s Sikandar teaser promises a high-octane action thriller with mass appeal, featuring intense action, catchy dialogues, and a strong lead cast, set to release in Eid 2025.

The much-anticipated teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming action-packed thriller Sikandar dropped on Thursday, and it promises to be a treat for fans of high-octane, massy cinema. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the teaser introduces Salman in a larger-than-life avatar, playing the titular role of Sikandar, a fearless saviour who’s ready to take on the bad guys with his signature style.

The 80-second teaser kicks off with a powerful introduction to Salman’s character. It reveals that Sikandar, whose real name is Sanjay, earned his moniker from his grandmother. As the teaser unfolds, we see Salman effortlessly tossing his enemies around while delivering punchy one-liners like "Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun." His raw, unfiltered energy and charismatic screen presence will get fans hyped for the film.

The action is undoubtedly the star of this teaser, with Salman throwing punches and kicks in true Bhai fashion. Fans can also spot a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the romantic interest, adding a touch of charm to the otherwise intense narrative. The teaser teases a few song and dance sequences, but the real focus is on the film's mass appeal, with its larger-than-life action and catchy dialogues.

‘Sikandar’ marks Salman Khan’s return to a solo lead role after a gap, with his last major release being 2023's Tiger 3. The film is set to hit the big screen during Eid 2025, and the excitement around it is already building. In addition to Salman and Rashmika, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in a crucial role.

With Sikandar, fans can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, action, and drama, all wrapped up in typical Salman style. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is set to be a surefire hit at the box office!