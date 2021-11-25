Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, How to Book Ticket

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Poster of Antim: The Final Truth featuring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma

'Antim: The Final Truth' marks the return of Salman Khan on the silver screen after a long wait of two years. Also starring Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, the film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The film will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26. A remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern', the film has Salman playing the character of a Sikh cop. The ripped avatars and action sequences of the lead actors have gained much attention on social media. In case you are excited to watch 'Antim,' know where to book the movie tickets online, release date, movie review, how to download in HD and other important details here.

What is Antim Release Date?

Who is the director of Antim?

Mahesh Manjrekar

Who are the producers of Antim movie?

The production company for Antim is Salman Khan Films

Who are the writers of Antim movie?

The dialogues are by Mahesh Manjrekar, Abhijeet Deshpande and Siddharth Salvi. The screenplay is by Mahesh Manjrekar, Abhijeet Deshpande and Siddharth Salvi

What is the star cast of Antim movie?

Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana

Who are the Music Directors Antim movie?

The score of the film is by Ravi Basrur, whereas, songs are by Ravi Basrur and Hitesh Modak

Antim Synopsis:

Rajveer Singh is all set to take on Rahuliya in this EPIC fight between the right and wrong! Who will win this ANTIM fight? Releasing on November 26 in theatres worldwide.

How Can I See Antim Movie Trailer?

You can watch the trailer of 'Antim' on the official YouTube page of Salman Khan Films

Where to download Antim movie?

You can download the movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix once it is available on the OTT platform.

Where can I watch the Antim full movie?

Where to book Antim movie tickets?

You can book the Antim movie tickets on bookmyshow. If you book through Amazon Pay or Paytm.

Where can I check the review of Antim movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Antim review on the link given below.

Antim HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers:

Antim Songs:

November 26