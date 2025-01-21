Saif Ali Khan to be discharged today from Lilavati Hospital following stabbing incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is set to be discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, following a violent stabbing incident at his Bandra residence last week. Dr. Nitin Dange confirmed that the paperwork for the discharge was completed and the actor is expected to be released between 10 AM and 12 PM today.

The shocking incident

Saif Ali Khan was attacked on the night of January 16, when an intruder attempted a burglary at his residence in Bandra’s 'Satguru Sharan' building. During the incident, the actor was stabbed nearly six times. In a courageous move, Saif managed to escape the immediate danger and was rushed to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw at around 2:30 AM. His quick action and timely medical intervention helped prevent further complications.

Medical treatment and recovery

Upon his arrival at Lilavati Hospital, Saif underwent two major surgeries to treat the stab wounds. While his condition was initially critical, doctors confirmed that he made significant progress following the surgeries. The medical team expressed relief as Saif's condition stabilized and he began responding well to treatment.

Police investigation and arrest

Mumbai Police have made significant progress in the investigation. On Tuesday morning, they visited Saif's residence to recreate the crime scene. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested in neighbouring Thane on Sunday. The police remanded him to custody for five days.

According to police, Shehzad sneaked into the building with the intention of theft and confronted Saif’s maid. When Saif intervened, a physical altercation ensued, leading to the actor’s injuries. The intruder fled the scene, but the police later tracked him down.