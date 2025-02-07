Saif Ali Khan stabbing case update: Fingerprint reports confirm partial match, final report awaited

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence earlier this year

Mumbai Police has made a notable breakthrough in the investigation of the stabbing case involving actor Saif Ali Khan. Shariful Islam, the prime accused in the attack, has been linked to the crime through a series of fingerprint matches. Police sources have confirmed that initial reports indicate several of Islam's fingerprints have matched those found at the crime scene. However, authorities are still awaiting the final report to validate these findings, which are expected to provide more clarity and strengthen the case against the accused.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked earlier this year by an intruder identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi resident. The incident occurred at the actor's Mumbai residence, where the attacker trespassed and assaulted Saif, leaving him with severe injuries. Saif was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgeries following the attack. The actor’s staff members, Ariyama Philip and Junu, who were present during the incident, later identified Shariful Islam as the perpetrator.

The accused was arrested three days after the attack, but the arrest raised doubts among some social media users, questioning whether the right individual had been caught. However, in a significant update, the staff members of Saif Ali Khan confirmed the identity of the attacker. A facial recognition test conducted by the Mumbai Police on January 31 further solidified the arrest, with the test results confirming that Shariful Islam was the person seen in CCTV footage during the attack.

The police have gathered substantial evidence linking Islam to the crime. It has been revealed that the accused entered India from Bangladesh, staying in various locations in Kolkata before arriving in Mumbai. Authorities also learned that Islam was planning to flee back to his native village in Bangladesh, but he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

A case has been filed against Shariful Islam under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of attempted murder and trespassing. The police are continuing their investigation, with the final reports and further evidence expected to emerge in the coming days.