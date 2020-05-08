Raveena Tandon shares video of Rishi Kapoor wishing her dad on his birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Tandon remembers late actor Rishi Kapoor

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share an old video message of Rishi Kapoor where he can be seen wishing her father, veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon, on the latter's birthday. Kapoor recorded this video for Raveena's father just before he left for New York for his cancer treatment. Sharing the video, Raveena wrote: "Just before his going to New York for treatment, he recorded this for papa, and then surprised him by being there with us on papas birthday. Love you will always be there at home and in our hearts forever Chintuuncle. we love you ."

Rishi Kapoor had collaborated with Ravi Tandon in several films. In the video, the late actor thanked the filmmaker for being the reason behind his 'association' with actress Neetu Singh, who later became his wife. "My association with Neetu was principally because of you. You worked in two very important films in both our lives. I really cherish those moments. Thank you so much Ravi ji that you have done so much for us," the late actor says in the video.

"Hi Raviji. First let me wish you a very very happy 80th birthday, God bless you...We have a relationship of over 42 years. I've known you since 1973. We worked first in Khel Khel Mein. Neetu and me both of us. After that we have done four films together -- Khel Khel Mein, Jhoota Kahin Ka, Rahi Badal Gaye, Aan Aur Shaan. We have had a very good synergy in our work relationship and I've really enjoyed working with you," Rishi Kapoor says.

"You have a lovely wife in Veena ji, lovely kids Rajiv and Raveena. I wish you all happiness. God bless you, great health and have a great birthday. I think I am around right now. I have to reach your house. So either you see this earlier or later but I will be there. God bless, love you," the late veteran actor concludes.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he succumbed to his ailment.

