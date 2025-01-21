Rashmika Mandanna looks ethereal as Maharani Yesubai in first-look posters of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashmika Mandanna

The highly anticipated Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has revealed its first-look posters of Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, sparking excitement among fans. Released on Monday, the posters offer a glimpse of Mandanna in her royal avatar, portraying the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji (played by Vicky Kaushal) and the queen of Swarajya. The production house Maddock Films shared the posters on Instagram with the caption: "Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya."

In the newly released posters, Rashmika embodies elegance and power in her portrayal of Maharani Yesubai. Dressed in traditional Maharashtrian saris, adorned with intricate gold jewelry, including a statement nose ring and a red bindi, Mandanna's regal look highlights the character's strength and grace. The posters also serve as a build-up to the film’s upcoming trailer, set to be released on Wednesday.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. In addition to Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features a stellar ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Suniel Shetty. The movie, set in historical times, is expected to offer a captivating tale of bravery and love, with Maharani Yesubai standing by her king's side through challenging moments.

Chhaava is slated to release on February 14, 2025, with music composed by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. The film's soundtracks are expected to further enhance its emotional and historical narrative.

Vicky Kaushal, last seen in Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri, has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Love and War by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rashmika Mandanna, who gained massive fame for her role in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun, is all set to impress in her new historical avatar. Fans eagerly await the release of Chhaava, with high hopes for the film’s performances and music.