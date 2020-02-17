Ranveer Singh to star in Ali Abbas Zafar's Mr India spin off?

Ranveer Singh is reportedly in talks with Ali Abbas Zafar to star in Anil Kapoor's classic Mr. India spin-off

Anil Kapoor's Mr. India was truly ahead of the times and the film was loaded with elements that were never experimented in Hindi cinema. The audience loved the way how Anil Kapoor vanished in thin air as soon as he put his watch on, the story stayed with the audience in years to come, making it everyone's favourite especially kids. Now, we have some news for all the Mr. India fans, if everything goes well, we could soon see Ranveer Singh starring in a spin-off of the classic film.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh is in initial talks with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for Mr. India spin-off. A source close to the project informed that Ranveer Singh has liked the idea and is mulling over the project. The source also added that a Big Bollywood superstar could be roped in to play Mr. India's iconic villain Mogambo on screen.

The source said, " “It’s neither a sequel nor a remake, but more of a spin-off of the original film set in the modern times. The film is in the pre-production stage and Ali has already locked the first draft of the script. Taking a cue from Mr. India is a big deal, and Ali is being cautious with every step that he is taking.”

Meanwhile, Ali was also reported to be thinking about a superhero project with Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is gearing for big releases in 2020. He will be seen essaying the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan ’83.

Ranveer will also be seen playing a common Gujarati man in producer Maneesh Sharma’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also stars Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey.