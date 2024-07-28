Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar share special posts on 'Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani' one-year release

Follow us on Image Source : RANVEER SINGH'S INSTAGRAM 'Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani' completes one year of its release

Dharma Production's Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani has completed one year of its release. The film was released on July 28, 2023 and became a hit at the world box office. Made on a budget of 150 crores, the film earned 357.5 crores worldwide. Its lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, as well as its filmmaker Karan Johar, took to their Instagram profiles to share special posts on the day. Karan Rather mentioned the entire cast and crew in his post, it was Ranveer, who shared the off-screen photos and videos. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also featured, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in supporting roles.

Karan Johar's Instagram post

Karan took to his Instagram profile to share the trailer cut of Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani. "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today - and I am so heppy…so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I’m so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!! @ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt have my heart forever! Best Rocky and Rani ever!!! Both of them made my life and job so easy! They came…I saw and they conquered…love you both from last life…," read Karan's caption.

Ranveer Singh's post

Ranveer shared several offscreen photos and in the most of them, he could be seen hugging Karan Johar. "Anniversary toh spashiyal day hota hai! Aap sab ne hamari film ko itna pyar diya.. by God i am just so heppi, soooo heppi!!! Bade-wale thanks aur Rocky-wali jhappi Love hai toh sab hai! #1YearOfRockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #photodump

@karanjohar @aliaabhatt @dharmamovies," read his caption.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram post

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram profile to share several photos from the sets of Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani. "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ki one year anniversary #1YearOfRockyRaniKiiPremKahaani," read her caption.

