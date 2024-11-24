Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of their untitled film's next schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar reach Golden Temple

Actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar reached the Golden Temple in Amritsar together. Ranveer Singh's film is to be shot in this city. Before the shooting, he bowed his head in the Golden Temple with Aditya Dhar. His pictures are going viral on social media. The first leg of shooting of this film has been done in Bangkok. The second part is to be shot in Amritsar. The makers have still not revealed the name of their film.

Ranveer Singh shares pictures on Instagram

Both Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have shared the picture of Golden Temple Darshan on social media. The actor is seen in a white kurta-pyjama in these pictures. Fans are commenting on Ranveer Singh's pictures. Sharing the picture, Ranveer Singh wrote - 'Jaako rakhe saiyan maar sake na koi'. Fans have reacted to Ranveer Singh's picture. Everyone has prayed for Ranveer Singh's look and Golden Temple Darshan. Fans have also congratulated Ranveer Singh for his upcoming film in the comments.

A powerhouse of talents is on board

Uri: The Surgical Strike famed director Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios are producing the movie under the B62 Studios name. This comes after their recent collaboration, 'Article 370,' which was a huge hit. Among the film's star-studded cast are Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt apart from Ranveer Singh. This film is expected to be one of the most anticipated theatrical releases in recent years because of the formidable ensemble and Dhar's outstanding storytelling.

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh appeared in the film 'Singham Again'. Director Aditya Dhar was in a lot of discussion with the film Uri. Ranveer's last to last film 'Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani' was also a hit. It was directed by Karan Johar and featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

