Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made In China's second song, Sanedo, is straight out of Gujarat

'Sanedo' from Made In China

The composer duo of Sachin-Jigar says their new song "Sanedo", in the Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy starrer "Made In China", has a cheeky and contemporary twist.

The song, sung by Mika Singh, Nikhita Gandhi, Benny Dayal and Sachin-Jigar, is a recreation of an iconic Gujarati song.

"‘Made In China' is a journey of a small-time Gujarati entrepreneur and his wife. Set in today's time, the song needed to have not only a glimpse of their culture but also a modern and universal appeal. The song in the film is a fun rendition and a perfect balance of energy and romance between Raghu and his wife," Sachin said.

"Made In China," tells the story of the Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta (Rajkummar) and his 'jugaadu' business journey. Mouni essays role of Raghu's wife Rukmini.

In the song, Rukmini is seen wooing Raghu. Mouni also shows some Garba steps with Rajkummar.

Talking about the song, Jigar said: "Once we zeroed in on recreating ‘Sanedo', we worked on spicing it up to suit its placement in the film's story… Originally ‘Sanedo' is a cult song from Gujarat. It's a song pretty much every Gujarati will know and recognise when the opening notes of the song play. Being so rooted in our culture, we decided to use it for ‘Made In China' to let everyone enjoy the flavour of our music with a cheeky and contemporary twist. We are happy it's turned out well and we hope people shower the song and album with their love."

The first song of the film, Odhani was released, last week. The song features Raj Kumar Rao and Mouni Roy dancing on a new modern avatar of the Gujarati folk song, Odhani

Produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Maddock Films production and Jio Studios, 'Made In China', the film marks the Hindi debut of director Mikhil Musale. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film stars Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Sumeet Vyas and Gajraj Rao in important roles.

