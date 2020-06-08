Raj Kundra wishes 'darling wife' Shilpa Shetty with a romantic video: Happy Birthday my jaan

Image Source : RAJ KUNDRA/ INSTAGRAM Raj Kundra shares a romantic video for Shilpa Shetty on her birthday

Shilpa Shetty has turned a year older today and her husband Raj Kundra took to Instagram to share a romantic video for his 'jaan'. He shared a video montage of their special memories with the song 'Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You' playing in the background. Raj mentioned how Shilpa has changed him for the better.

In a note to his 'darling wife', Raj wrote: "You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty.” "your hubby," he signed off.

Shamita Shetty also wished her doting sister for giving meaning to her life. "Sisters are like branches on a tree, they grow in different directions, yet their roots remain as one. They help you find important things uve lost like ur smiles , ur hopes and ur courage .. Thankyou for always helping me find mine when things get tough Ur my anchor, my heart , my soul .. n I love u so so much .. Thankyou Munki for always having my back .. n know this ..there would be no meaning to my life without you in it!! Happy birthday my Darlin," she captioned a video montage on Instagram.

Shilpa and Raj are currently isolating in their Mumbai residence. The duo keeps sharing amusing TikTok videos on their social media accounts to keep their fans entertained.

For the unversed, Raj and Shilpa tied the knot on November 22, 2009. The duo has an eight-year-old son Viaan and a three-month-old daughter Samisha.

