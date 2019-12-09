Pati Patni Aur Woh vs Panipat box office report: Who won the opening weekend collection?

Pati Patni Aur Woh vs Panipat box office report: Who will win the opening weekend collection?

The last Friday saw the release of two films namely Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat. The fans had great expectations from the films and everyone is has been keeping a keen eye on the collections. Now that the opening weekend has come to an end, it is crucial to see which film emerged out to be the winner at the box office. As per the latest reports by Box Office India, the romantic comedy has been heavy on the period drama. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles, the film will earn around 13.5-14 crore nett on Sunday making its total weekend of 33.5-34 crore nett.

Coming to the film featuring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt, the film failed to impress the fans and earned 7.5-8 crore nett on Sunday making its weekend total as 17.5-18 crore nett. The report state, "The film has not done well at all. the collections are better in Mumbai and Nizam / Andhra but these circuits still not even average. The film has managed to grow on Saturday and Sunday and on both days it is more than Pati Patni Aur Woh but that is probably because the opening day was so low."

Coming back to Pati Patni Aur Woh, it minted Rs 9.10 crore on Day 1 and become Kartik's biggest opener so far. Not only this, the film even surpassed the opening day collection of Luka Chuppi which earned Rs 8.01 crore on Day 1.

#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

The film happens to be the remake of the 1978 film and has been directed by Mudassar Aziz. Kartik has stepped into the shoes of late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Bhumi is seen in the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha and Ananya is the 'other woman', originally played by Ranjeeta.

Talking about the film Panipat, it barely earned ₹ 4.12 cr on the first day of its release. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Maratha leader Sadashiv Bhau and Sanjay Dutt plays the Afghan ruler 'Ahmad Shah Abdali'. Kriti Sanon played the role of Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Bhau.

#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1... Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz... Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

