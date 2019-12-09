Monday, December 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Pati Patni Aur Woh vs Panipat box office report: Who won the opening weekend collection?

Pati Patni Aur Woh vs Panipat box office report: Who won the opening weekend collection?

Excited to know about Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat's box office collection for the opening weekend? Here it is.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2019 9:09 IST
Pati Patni Aur Woh vs Panipat box office report: Who will win the opening weekend collection?

Pati Patni Aur Woh vs Panipat box office report: Who will win the opening weekend collection?

The last Friday saw the release of two films namely Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat. The fans had great expectations from the films and everyone is has been keeping a keen eye on the collections. Now that the opening weekend has come to an end, it is crucial to see which film emerged out to be the winner at the box office. As per the latest reports by Box Office India, the romantic comedy has been heavy on the period drama. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles, the film will earn around 13.5-14 crore nett on Sunday making its total weekend of 33.5-34 crore nett.

Coming to the film featuring Arjun KapoorKriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt, the film failed to impress the fans and earned 7.5-8 crore nett on Sunday making its weekend total as 17.5-18 crore nett. The report state, "The film has not done well at all. the collections are better in Mumbai and Nizam / Andhra but these circuits still not even average. The film has managed to grow on Saturday and Sunday and on both days it is more than Pati Patni Aur Woh but that is probably because the opening day was so low."  

Related Stories

Coming back to Pati Patni Aur Woh, it minted Rs 9.10 crore on Day 1 and become Kartik's biggest opener so far. Not only this, the film even surpassed the opening day collection of Luka Chuppi which earned Rs 8.01 crore on Day 1.

The film happens to be the remake of the 1978 film and has been directed by Mudassar Aziz. Kartik has stepped into the shoes of late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Bhumi is seen in the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha and Ananya is the 'other woman', originally played by Ranjeeta.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer

Talking about the film Panipat, it barely earned ₹ 4.12 cr on the first day of its release. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Maratha leader Sadashiv Bhau and Sanjay Dutt plays the Afghan ruler 'Ahmad Shah Abdali'. Kriti Sanon played the role of Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Bhau.

Watch Panipat trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Related Video

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News