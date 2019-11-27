Image Source : TWITTER Pati Patni Aur Woh Dilbara song: Kartik Aaryan impresses in this soulful romantic track

After the peppy track Aankhiyon Se Goli Maare song, the makers have now released a romantic track titled Dilbara. Featuring Kartik Aaryan in a melancholy state, Dilbara captures the essence of Pati Patni Aur Woh. With video montages playing in the background of Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik’s pain of being torn between the two is captured in the song. The song features Chinti Tyagi aka Kartik who can be seen the hurt and in pain of love.

Taking to Twitter, Kartik Aaryan shared Pati Patni Aur Woh Dilbara song.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh song titled Dilbara shows the pain of love and Kartik Aaryan's character Chintu Tyagi seeking apologies for what he did to the two women in his life. Watch it here:

Coming back to the film, it is directed by Mudassar Aziz and happens to be the remake of 1978 film. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. Watch the trailer here:

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page