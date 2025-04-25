Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about how she manages her finances during college days, 'I didn't have money' Chhorii 2 actor Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her financial struggles and opened up about how she managed her finances in her college days.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's horror film Chhorii 2, shared her early life financial struggles in an interview. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 fame actor continued to tell about how she managed her finances during her college days.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 'Dream Girl' actor talks about her financial management. She said, 'Very early on, I had decided how much I would spend in a month, my basic needs and everything that is left after that is automatically sent to investments and savings. The money never comes to my account. The accountants are instructed to send the money to the wealth manager to invest it.'

Nushrratt's finances during college days

The actor also opened up about the struggles she faced in her college days. She admitted that her father was not on good terms with his business, and she was so conscious of spending his father's money on her college that she had to save money. Chhorii 2 actor said, 'So, I was conscious of not spending his money. 90 per cent of my college life, I went five years that college, I used to only spend Rs 8 a day, and that was spent on travelling. I would take the train and then the bus and walk to college, attend classes and come back home. The only thing in Jai Hind College which was free was water, so whenever I felt hungry, I would drink water.'

Nushrratt Bharuccha's work front

The actor was last seen in Vishal Furia's directorial Chhorii 2, alongside Saurabh Goyal, Soha Ali Khan, Pallavi Ajay and Kuldeep Sareen in key roles. The film is the sequel to the 2021 horror film 'Chhorii'. Nushrratt Bharuccha's starrer Chhorii 2 hit the digital screens on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025. The actress featured in several films like 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi, 'Ram Setu' alongside Akshay Kumar, 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' film series and others. The 39-year-old actress will be next seen in Akshat Ajay Sharma's directorial untitled project. The details regarding its star cast and release date are not known yet.

