No body double for Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3, watch how the actor performed his own stunts

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan is back with the third instalment of action franchise Baaghi 3' The first part which released back in 2016 was helmed by Sabir Khan. Tiger Shroff is joined by Shraddha Kapoor, who has previously starred in the original. The makers recently unveiled the 3 minute and 41 seconds long trailer of Baaghi 3 which was surely an adrenaline-pumping actioner. Tiger Shroff fans jumped in joy, watching Ronnie (his character name) kick some butt and how! Now, the making of Baaghi 3 trailer is here where Tiger is seen pulling off some hard-core action stunts in the movie on his own.

The actor is also heard saying that there are huge expectations riding on him and he has to give his best. Watch the video here:

Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film’s trailer was released last week and found Tiger Shroff’s eponymous rebel taking the fight to Syria. The action thriller, which is partly inspired by the Tamil hit Vettai, also stars Riteish Deshmukh.

The music of Baaghi 3 features multiple composers, including Vishal–Shekhar, Bappi Lahiri, Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet–Parampara, Rochak Kohli and Pranaay.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, the film is slated for release on March 6.

Watch Baaghi 3 trailer here