Neena Gupta's new selfie is all about home and the moon

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEENA_GUPTA Neena Gupta was last seen on screen in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has shared a beautiful selfie with her home and the moon in the backdrop. Neena took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself with her home in the mountains and the moon shining in the background. "Main mera ghar aur chand (me, my home and the moon)," Neena captioned the image.

Neena was last seen on screen in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". It also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao.

The film tells the story of a gay man and his partner, who have trouble convincing the former's parents of their relation.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage