Nagarjuna to play archaeologist in his Bollywood comeback Brahmastra

Nagarjuna is making his Bollywood comeback after 15 years

Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna is essaying the role of an archaeologist in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's ambitious film Brahmastra. The actor is making his comeback to Bollywood after 15 years with Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi movie. As per Mumbai Mirror report, Nagarjuna shot for his portions in Varanasi in June. "Nagarjuna's character, along with his students, undertakes an expedition to restore an ancient temple along the banks of the Ganga,'' the report stated. He shot at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Chet Singh Fort and on the banks of Ganga.

Nagarjuna was last seen in JP Dutta's 2003 film LOC Kargil. However, his last full-fledged role was in Mahesh Bhatt's Zakhm. Talking about baby Alia Bhatt on the sets of Zakhm, the actor wonders how time flies.

On a related note, Nagarjuna's last film, Manmadhudu 2 didn't perform as expected at the box office. He will soon share screen space with son Naga Chaitanya in Bangarraju.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia in important roles. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie was shot extensively in Bulgaria.

