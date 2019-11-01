Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's love story gets Ravi Kishan's narration in Marjaavaan second trailer. Video

Sidharth Malhotra shares the second trailer of Marjavaan

Actor Siddharth Malhotra has shared the second trailer of his upcoming film Marjavaan. The trailer shows the love story between the leads Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria while Riteish Deshmukh is seen seeking revenge. So it actually is a continuation of the first trailer from the film with Ravi Kishan's voice over. The film caught people's attention because of the old school Bollywood dialogues that were the highlight in the film's first trailer which was packed with also packed with action sequences.

Sharing the trailer, Siddharth Malhotra tweeted, " Excited to share #MarjaavaanTrailer2 - Watch #MarjaavaanOn15thNov to find out, aakhir Raghu ne Zoya ko kyun maara?

While talking about his film and its unconventional trailer Sidharth Malhotra said "This is very unconventional in today's day and age. Very few people are doing it and we are standing out because of that. It is a first for me. Milap Zaveri has made a film in this space earlier but this one is a notch higher."

"We are trying to bring back that era of heroism and machoism with an intense love story. It feels great to be this powerful and strong where I can beat up 10 to 20 people, break helmets, etc. It is stemming from my childhood influence and memories of movies like this, starting from Mr Amitabh Bachchan." Sidharth Malhotra told PTI

Marjaavaan will be the second film where Sidharth Malhotra will be pitted against Ritiesh Deshmukh. Both were seen fighting it out in Mohit Suri's Ek Villian. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is set to hit the theatres on November 15. Marjaavaan also stars Ravi Kishan and Rakul Preet in pivotal roles.