Ludo movie release: Here is how Twitterati reacted to Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer

Filmmaker Anurag Basu is back after three years with Ludo. The anthology film brings together Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Asha Negi. Ludo was premiered at 1:30 pm on Netflix.

Abhishek Bachchan plays a naive kidnapper Bittu, who turns over a new leaf after meeting six-year-old Mini as he kidnaps her. While Rajkummar Rao essays the role of a conman and can be seen paying homage to Mithun Chakraborty's pelvic thrusts. Pankaj Tripathi is once again seen wielding guns and as a comedic villain. The film seemed to be interconnecting multiple stories and sub-plots.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “They say you don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross your path for a reason. Following the journey of four different people who meet at a crossroads, Ludo is much more than just a mere coincidence.”

Ludo has been bankrolled by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. Here is how Twitterati reacted to the film:

Calling LUDO a masterpiece, a user wrote "#LUDO – A CREATIVE MASTERPIECE @basuanurag, masters in his created genre and how. Watch LUDO a masterpiece. Now that’s filmmaking."

"The Super fun hyperlink dark comedy film where @basuanurag Spins the dice in the game of Ludo. Whatta performance from

@RajkummarRao he excelled his role with his outstanding body languages and slang," a user said.

Addressing it as the best movie of 2020, a Twitter user wrote: "#Ludo what a movie dark, sleek, funny all at once loved it. Best directed movie of 2020.@basuanurag". While another user said, It's such a fun movie. Not gonna give spoilers but towards the end I... everyone is so good. Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao were fkin amazing. Adi is damn good (like finally he's not playing a rich guy character), and his ventriloquism skill looked like pro level. #Ludo."

"Top notch, scintillating, power packed performances #Ludo Must watch!!Kiski goti kategi lol Flawless performance, from nothing to everything @RajkummarRao @TripathiiPankaj.Tremendous growth @juniorbachchan," tweeted a user.

