Lootcase Trailer: Kunal Kemmu's film promises a laugh riot with Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and Vijay Raaz

Actor Kunal Kemmu's comedy film Lootcase, which was supposed to release in October last year, will finally premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 31. As the actor gears up the release, the makers dropped a new trailer of the film for the fans. On Thursday, Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to introduce the trailer in a unique way. He stuffed himself in a suitcase and said that since the film is releasing nine months late, the fans need a revision. He wrote, "Iss #Lootcase ka Anjaam tay hai! Sab keh rahe hai ‘Iss bag me kuch kaala hai’, aap khud hi dekh lijiye! #LootcaseTrailer out now, (Link In Bio) movie out on 31st July!"

Lootcase trailer shows Kunal Kemmu keeping the other characters of the film like Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and Vijay Raaz guessing after he finds a suitcase filled with money. He takes the suitcase home thinking about making his dreams come true when the other two contenders start finding the stolen bag. Who will get the money is what the hilarious journey is about?

Watch the Lootcase trailer here-

Earlier, while announcing the release date of the film on the OTT platform, Kunal Kemmu wrote, "I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home. So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July. See you."

I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home:) So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July 😉 See you 🤗@raogajraj @RasikaDugal @RanvirShorey #VijayRaaz pic.twitter.com/jWQpYWEVkD — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) July 13, 2020

The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

