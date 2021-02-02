Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TAAPSEE Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu welcomes on board a crazy ride; shares first look as Savi

Boollywood actress Taapsee Pannu who recently wrapped up her shoot for her upcoming sports flick Rashmi Racket, treated her fans with her first look of the new film Looop Lapeta. Taapsee shared the upcoming character picture from the film on Tuesday. She captioned it, "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time, aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta".

In the picture Taapsee can be seen sitting on a red commode, holding a paper in her hand. Her look is sporty as she wears green tshirt, black shorts, and sports shoes. She also has a bandage on her right knee. The backdrop in the picture represents a dark and dingy bathroom that has cobwebs.

Earlier, announcing the film, Taapsee had written, "Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, LOOOP LAPETA, an adaptation of the cult classic Run Lola Run. Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021!"

Although due to the coronavirus pandemic the release date has been postponed. Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run. Taapsee will play the lead character of Lola. The story revolves around Lola who tries her best to find the 100,000 Deutsche mark (german currency) to save her boyfriend. The remake will be directed by Aakash Bhatia, who has also directed the TV series Inside Edge. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin opposite Taapsee.