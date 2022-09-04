Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's film continues its dismal run

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VKURSVENKY1 Still of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday from Liger

Liger Box Office Collection: Before Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film had hit the theaters, it was touted to be a saviour of the Bollywood business. It ticked mark all the formulas that would have worked in the pre-pandemic era -- a pan-India hunk, a gorgeous actress, their sizzling chemistry and a mindblowing Hollywood cameo. But seems like during the pandemic the audience has moved on from item songs and good-looking cast. They need more meat and Liger couldn't deliver it. Result? The film failed to bring back the audience to the theaters.

Liger Box Office Report

Trade reports suggest Liger is on a downward trajectory and the same continued on day 9. According to reports, Liger's worldwide box office collection was Rs 1.1 crore gross and the Hindi version couldn't even earn a crore. After the latest earnings, the total worldwide collection of the film so far is -- Rs 66.89 crore gross worldwide and Rs 18.7 crore nett for the Hindi version.

After a dismal run at the box office, 'Liger' seems to be staring at the possibility of not being able to recover its production cost. It was made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore. Recently, the film's distributor Warangal Srinu has shared 'boycott' culture is one of the main reasons behind Liger performing poorly at the box office. Before Liger, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan crashed at the box office because of massive 'boycott' trends on social media.

About Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports action film features the former as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles.

