Kareena Kapoor Khan & Aamir Khan's first look from the movie 'Lal Singh Chaddha' leaked, see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan have started shooting for their new film titled 'Lal Singh Chaddha.' This is the third time that the dynamic duo is sharing the big screen after starring together in the super hit movie '3 Idiots' and supernatural thriller, Talaash. A few days ago, Aamir Khan had shared a teaser for releasing the title of the movie.

Now new images of Kareena Kapoor Khan have surfaced on social media where her look for the movie has come to light. Kareena can be seen sporting a desi look which is really being liked by the audience. She is seen wearing a light pink and white coloured suit with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

According to the reports, the movie is currently being shot in Chandigarh. Kareena is playing the role of Aamir's lover in the movie.

Lal Singh Chaddha has been adapted from the Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump'. The movie is based on a man with a slow IQ who beats odds and still becomes a successful man. The movie is being directed by Advait Chandan.

