Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's film continues to struggles

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer continues to struggle at the box office. With the release of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and the already reigning Karthikeya 2, the Bollywood film is finding it hard to maintain pace. It seems that Advait Chandan directorial is having a tough time on Saturday and Sunday with competition from Liger.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

Laal Singh Chaddha's collection at the box office was quite unimpressive. Aamir Khan's Bollywood film has been unable to bring the audience to the theaters even overseas. The superstar has a huge fanbase outside India, however, the film is not receiving the kind of love his previous films have got in the past. As Laal Singh Chaddha entered the third week of its release, the numbers went further down. Reportedly, except for the US and Canada, the movie struggles in other overseas markets.

Aamir Khan starrer, the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, hadn't had an easy phase since the beginning. The film became one of the victims of the boycotting culture, which seemingly had an affect on its box office collections. Also, with the release of Liger on August 25, Laal Singh Chaddha may be removed from many cinema halls. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer sees a marginal drop

Laal Singh Chaddha OTT Premiere

According to the latest reports, it is being speculated that to recover the film's cost, the makers of LSC might prepone the OTT release, instead of waiting for six months. The film can arrive early on streaming platforms just like Dharma's Shamshera which was released three months post its theatrical run. However, the makers haven't released an official statement about the same.

While no OTT platform was mentioned by the makers when they announced the OTT release, reports are rife that Laal Singh Chaddha had narrowed down its streaming partner. Although Aamir wanted the film to be released on Netflix, the global giant and the LSC teams haven't come to common grounds. ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil's film impresses audience, crosses Rs 100 crore mark WW

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincide with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

