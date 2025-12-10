King: Shah Rukh Khan turns action trainer for Suhana Khan, reveals Farah Khan Bollywood's King, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, along with his daughter in Suhana Khan. Now Farah Khan has shared a major update on the making of this 2026 film.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the headlines for his upcoming film King. His daughter, Suhana Khan, will mark her theatrical debut with King, the movie that reportedly features several actors like Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat among others.

Fans will get to see tremendous action sequences from both Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan as SRK is training her daughter for King. Director Farah Khan has made the big revelation regarding the anticipated movie.

Shah Rukh Khan is training Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan's close friend, Farah Khan, shared the information about him training his daughter Suhana in action sequences with the fans. Farah recently went to Dubai for an event, where she revealed during a conversation that Shah Rukh is training Suhana for action sequences in the movie King.

A video of Farah Khan is rapidly going viral on social media. In the video, she is seen praising Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. Farah says, 'Shah Rukh's son Aryan has made a fantastic series. Suhana is also very hardworking. She is going to be seen in 'King'.' Seeing Shah Rukh Khan on stage, Farah says, 'I know you are training Suhana in action.'

King's massive star cast

It's worth noting that Suhana has already made her Bollywood debut but on OTT, King will now mark her theatrical one. She entered Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. The film featured several actors including Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja. This film was released on OTT.

Now Suhana will be seen with her father in King. This is her second project and King will feature several stars in key roles, including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. The film is scheduled to release in theaters in 2026.

