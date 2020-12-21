Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan shares his look as Arjun Pathak from Dhamaka

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday shared the first look of his character in Ram Madhvani's new thriller movie, Dhamaka. The actor will be seen portraying the role of a journalist on the big screen. Kartik took to his Instagram account and introduced his first look as Arjun Pathak from the film. He wrote, "Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka." In the picture, Kartik can be seen in a bearded look, with thick stubble and a mustache with lengthy a hairstyle. The stains of blood on his blue shirt adds more curiosity. After starring in a bunch of successful romantic comedies, Kartik is all set to add another feather to his hat.

Have a look:

According to reports, 'Dhamaka' gives a bird's eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st Century. In the film, Aaryan will play a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

Earlier Kartik stated, "This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can’t wait to transport myself to Ram sir’s world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey."

Dhamaka would mark the first collaboration between Aaryan and Madhvani, who has helmed acclaimed movies like 'Neerja' starring Sonam Kapoor and web series 'Aarya' with Sushmita Sen.

Kartik Aaryan surprised his millions of fans and movie buffs on his 30th birthday when he announced the film by releasing the first motion poster of the film.

Kartik was last seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, a sequel of the 2009 movie of the identical title. The movie did not do too well at the box office. Dhamaka is set for a 2021 release. The release date has not been revealed yet.