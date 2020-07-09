Kartik Aaryan drops Chinese Oppo contract? Actor seen holding iPhone in latest Instagram photo

Image Source : KARTIK AARYAN/ INSTAGRAM Has Kartik Aaryan dropped his multi-crore Chinese Oppo contract?

Amid the ongoing Indo-China tensions, followed by 'digital strike' by Indian Government under which 59 Chinese apps were banned, Bollywood too has extended its support. Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan has dropped a multi-crore deal with a Chinese phone brand, Oppo. Speculations began on social media after the actor was seen holding an iPhone in his latest Instagram picture.

"Yes. I am that Bua who needs to click the sky every time there is a cloud," the actor captioned the picture. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor is probably India's first actor to actually shun Chinese brand endorsement.

Amid the India-China border tensions, there has been a growing 'Boycott China' sentiment in the country. While Indian Government banned 59 Chinese apps like TikTok, CamScanner, Shein, among others, yesterday Indian Army banned 89 apps for its personnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given a call to people to support locally made consumer goods.

Earlier, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also appealed to the industry members to refrain from promoting Chinese apps. "@fwicemum appeals to all the celebrities & techinicians not to promote any Chinese apps post India banning them & hearby stand by the decisions taken in the interest of the national security," wrote Ashoke Pandit on Twitter.

@fwicemum appeals to all the celebrities & techinicians not to promote any Chinese apps post India banning them & hearby stand by the decisions taken in the interest of the national security. pic.twitter.com/dc5oYcwffd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 1, 2020

Even before Government banned these apps, following educator and innovator Sonam Wangchuk's appeal to boycott Chinese products, Archana Puran Singh, an avid TikTok user, deleted her account as well as the app. Celebrities Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman and Kamya Punjabi had also joined the campaign.

An official statement from Kartik Aaryan's team is awaited. We will update the copy as soon as we get any confirmation.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage