Kareena Kapoor can lick 'entire plate clean' when it comes to this dish

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a picture of a plate full of sliced raw mangoes seasoned with red chilli powder and salt.

New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2020 19:53 IST
Kareena Kapoor seems to be on vacay mode during the lockdown days.

Kareena Kapoor, who is otherwise conscious of her food intake, admits she licks the plate clean when it comes to raw mangoes. She also reveals she loves her raw mangoes marinated with red chilli powder and salt.

The actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture of a plate full of sliced raw mangoes seasoned with red chilli powder and salt. She captioned: "Will be licking that entire plate clean."

"Will be licking that entire plate clean," Kareena Kapoor captioned her Instagram story.

Kareena seems to be on vacay mode during the lockdown days. The actress recently posted a picture of herself with hubby Saif Ali Khan, where the two of them can be seen lying down on the grass in a relaxed manner.

