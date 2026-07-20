Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar found dead inside Police Headquarters, suicide suspected

Agartala:

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar was found dead inside his office at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Agartala on Monday. According to report, the senior IPS officer was found hanging inside his office chamber in what is being treated as a suspected case of suicide, though the exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed. He was immediately taken to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, where further medico-legal procedures are underway. Police have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

Found inside office chamber at Police Headquarters

According to preliminary information, Dhankar was found hanging inside his office chamber at the Police Headquarters in Agartala. Following this, he was rushed to GBP Hospital. However, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and authorities are awaiting the outcome of the post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause.

Senior officers launch investigation

Soon after the incident came to light, senior police officials reached the Police Headquarters and secured the area. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the sequence of events leading to Dhankar's death. Officials are said to be examining all relevant aspects of the case, while forensic and medico-legal procedures are expected to form a crucial part of the inquiry. Police have so far refrained from commenting on the possible cause of death and said more details will emerge after the investigation progresses.

Post-mortem report expected to provide clarity

Authorities have stated that the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination. The police are expected to release an official statement once preliminary findings are available and the investigation reaches the next stage.

Who was Anurag Dhankar?

It is to be noted here that Anurag Dhankar was a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre. He took charge as the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) in May 2025, following his appointment by the Tripura government. As the state's top police officer, he was responsible for overseeing law and order and the overall functioning of the police force. The sudden and shocking demise of the state’s top police officer has raised serious questions and left the force in mourning.

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