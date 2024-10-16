Karan Johar celebrates 26 years of his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, shares BTS video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998.

Celebrating 26 years of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a montage video featuring behind-the-pictures from the sets of the film. Featuring the dynamic trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, KKHH is still considered as one of the cult classic in Hindi cinema. To commemorate the milestone, KJo took to his Instagram handle, sharing a nostalgic video featuring those unseen pictures, showcasing the essence of the film.

Check out the post:

''Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink head bands, summer camp with only dancing involved, wishing on toota taaras, cheating in basketball, dosti that turns into pyaar and characters that live through time and beyond!! To my first film as a director. To the best cast & crew on set. To taking that feeling of day one and keeping it alive....26 years later!'' he wrote along with the BTS video.

The film was re-released last year on the 25th anniversary of its theatrical release. During the screening, Johar, Khan, and Mukerji surprised fans by making a special appearance at a theatre, creating a whirlwind of excitement on social media. Karan Johar praised Shah Rukh Khan, calling him the 'Emperor of entertainment' and the 'King of romance', emphasising the impact Khan had on his career.

"I won't be here if it wasn't for bhai, if it wasn't for Aditya Chopra," Johar said, adding, "his energy is infectious. Thank you for being you, and thank you for allowing me to have this career." For the unversed, KKHH was the highest-grossing film of the year and also became the third highest-grosser film then, just behind Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.