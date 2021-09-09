Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/TARAN ADARSH Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii: Movie Review, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and Book Tickets

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut looks forward to the release of her much anticipated film 'Thalaivii' on September 10 (Friday). After crossing innumerable hurdles and controversies revolving around the film, Kangana starrer is finally all set to hit the theatres. The biographical film showcases varied aspects of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of the state politics.

Thalaivii is directed by A.L.Vijay. It was officially launched on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary in 2019. Kangana had put on 20 kilos for the biographical drama. Kangana has always worked hard for all her roles. If you are planning to watch actress' film, know where to book the movie tickets online, release date, movie review, how to download in HD and other important details here-

What is Thalaivii Movie Release Date?

September 10, 2021

The Hindi version of Thalaivii will stream on OTT platform Netflix in two weeks of its release in theatres, whereas the the film's Tamil and Telugu version will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video in four weeks after its theatrical release.

Where to book Thalaivii movie tickets?

Who is the Director of Thalaivii?

A.L.Vijay

Star cast of Thalaivii?

Kangana Ranaut as J.Jayalalithaa

Arvind Swami as M.G Ramachandran (founder of AIADMK Party, and the mentor of Jayalalithaa)

Poorna as V. K. Sasikala

Nassar as M. Karunanidhi (former C.M of Tamil Nadu)

Bhagyashree as Sandhya

Raj Arjuni as R.M. Veerappan

Jisshu Sengupta as Sobhan Babu

Who are the Music Directors of Thalaivii movie?

G.V.Prakash Kumar

Thalaivii Movie Trailer:

Review of Thalaivii movie online?

Thalaivii Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut shines as J Jayalalithaa but lacks Amma's empathetic nerve

The Tamil version of the upcoming political drama has been cleared with a clean 'U' certificate.

The film, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, is presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as creative producer.