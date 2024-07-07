Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film nearing 500 crores in India, Know full collection

Follow us on Image Source : KALKI 2898 AD Know Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD day 10 collection

Only Fighter, Shaitaan and Munjya were able to earn more than 100 crores at the box office and save the days for its cast and makers. However, amid several flops, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD was released and several records were thrashed. The film got a bumper opening day and earned more than 90 cores on a weekday. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer became the highest-grossing movie.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

Kalki 2898 AD has been in the news since the time it was being made. After four years, the film hit the theatres on June 27. The film received a lot of love from the audience and critics. The magic of mythology and VFX is such that Kalki is having a good run at the box office. By the first weekend, the business of the film reached close to 300 crores. Kalki 2898 AD became the first film to earn the fastest this year.

According to Sacnilk, Deepika Padukone starrer movie has done a business of 16.7 crores on the 9th day i.e. the second Friday at the domestic box office. And the film did an earning of 34. 45 crores on its 10th day (the second Saturday to its release). With this, the total collection of Kalki 2898 AD has reached to 466 crores in India. The film is just steps away from reaching to 500 cr in the domestic collection. Moreover, Prabhas' film is exceptionally well in foreign countries as well. The film has earned 709.3 crores worldwide.

About the film

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in important roles in Kalki. At the same time, actors like SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Gopal Varma, Mrinal Thakur, and Dulquer Salman have done cameos. Now people are eagerly waiting for its sequel, which will be released after three years, as per the makers.

