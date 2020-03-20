Justice has been served: Bollywood celebs on Nirbhaya gang rape convicts hanged after 7 years

Bollywood celebs on Nirbhaya gang rape convicts hanged after 7 years

Riteish Deshmukh was one of the first Bollywood celebrities who took to Twitter and react on the hanging of Nirbhaya rape convicts. He tweeted, "#JusticeForNirbhaya My thoughts and prayers are with the parents, friends & loved ones of Nirbhaya. The wait has been long but the justice has been served." He further wrote, "Stricter law enforcement, harsher punishment & fast courts for quick justice is the only way to instil fear in monsters who even think of such heinous acts. #JusticeForNirbhaya"