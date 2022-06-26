Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor-Neetu starrer shows growth on Saturday

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 2: This Friday saw a big release in the form of Raj Mehta's family entertainer. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead was one of the much-awaited films of this year. The audience had great expectations from the film before its release which were fulfilled going by several reviews from critics. Many reached the theatres to watch the film on the very first day of its release and witnessed a decent start at the box office with collections of Rs. 9.28 crores nett. With this, the expectations for the coming days increased. And it seems that the comedy entertainer is on the right track as on Saturday as well, it showed great growth. According to reports, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, on Saturday, went up in the 40% range and collected around 12-12.25 crore nett.

A report in Box Office India stated, "The Saturday growth is among the highest from the films released post the pandemic if not highest taking out The Kashmir Files. Obviously it would have been better if the growth was more but maybe the 60% plus growth pre-pandemic is now maybe 40%. It could be that this 40% level is now an excellent jump on Saturday but only time will tell as more and more films release."

Further, the report said, "The Saturday growth was always likely as it is a film which caters to multiplexes in the bigger centres and that has come in very well and maybe even more than expected. The bigger test will be Sunday as the bigger metro multiplexes are slow on Sunday evening so other multiplexes have to come on board for the film to have a good jump on Sunday. The film does not need to repeat the Saturday growth on Sunday but it must not go under 20% if the film is to get the Monday hold it needs to succeed."

Previously, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first day collections of the film and wrote, "#JugJuggJeeyo opens on expected lines: Gathers speed in evening, after a lacklustre start in morning... Plexes of #Mumbai [select locations], #Delhi, #NCR very good... Mass pockets dull... Growth on Day 2 and 3 essential... Fri ₹ 9.28 cr. India biz."

Speaking about the film, it is packed with comedy, romance and drama in perfect proportions. It marks the return of Neetu Kapoor who is seen playing Anil Kapoor's partner.

It is jointly being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. It also stars Maniesh Paul and marked the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Koli. Reality TV star Varun Sood has done a cameo appearance in the film.